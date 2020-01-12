DNA lab to be set-up in Ujjain and Ratlam: DGP

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Police Chief VK Singh said that during the investigation of some crimes in the past, strict requirements of DNA lab have been realised under forensic science in Ujjain and Ratlam districts of Ujjain zone. In view of this, DNA lab will come here in Ratlam and Ujjain district in the coming time.

Singh, who was here on Saturday for a short stay, reached the Mahakaleshwar temple and performed worship of the presiding deity. After that he took a meeting of the police officers of zone and reviewed the law and order. In the evening, he told a press conference at the Madhav Nagar Police Control Room that the deficiencies, achievements and requirements of the previous year were reviewed. Good action of anti-mafia was done in Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur. After the Lok Sabha elections and Ayodhya decision, there was a situation of peace. At present, the ongoing agitation about CAA should be peaceful, as well as police action is expected from the promptness. Emphasis has been laid on professional working of the police, as we are bound by the rules. Irrespective of government in action, the rules should be fully complied with. While policing professionalism, good behavior in interaction with the public should be strict. The action was good. Our police behaved well, he claimed.

During the meeting, DGP asked the zonal officials that there should be a very good interaction with the school children, call them from the school and show them the police station, tell the action to be taken here. Let them be told that the police are not the service authority, it makes them follow the rules. Women are not weak but they need more help. No one can do much with the elderly and children. According to him, there is a big issue of traffic. Checking is very essential for following the systems, security and discipline. The issue related to this is of crime. Any crime is the use of vehicles. Vehicles were caught less in the crimes revealed in the review. Crimes such as molestation of women have decreased in zone. Good action for drug prevention has been taken in three districts of zone. On the issue of lack of police force, he said that consistent efforts are going on and recruitment is going on.