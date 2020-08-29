Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 52 positive cases, district breaches 1,700 mark

Though the death toll remained unchanged to 79, the district rapidly crossed 1,700 marks as a high of 52 more persons tested COVID positive on Saturday. With this, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 1,747. As per the medical bulletin, out of 649 sample reports received on the day, 52 persons including 49 of Ujjain city, two of Nagda and one of Tarana were tested Corona positive.

Among those who tested positive on the day include 11 women. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine. Overall 254 patients, 76 of them symptomatic, are receiving treatment. With 26 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 1414.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike of 1,442 coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 60,875, health officials said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,345 after 22 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Friday evening, they said.

Five patients each died in Indore and Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two in Jabalpur and one each in Ujjain, Sagar, Dewas, Datia, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Ashok Nagar, officials said.

The highest 226 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 175 in Bhopal, 168 in Gwalior and 126 in Jabalpur.