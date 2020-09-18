Coronavirus in Ujjain: Two more succumb, cases breach 2,500 mark

As two more corona patients succumbed to death on Friday the death toll in Ujjain district reached 85. With 52 more persons testing Corona positive, the tally of corona patients in Ujjain district reached 2507.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.45 pm, a 64-year-old male and a 47-year-old female (both residents of Ujjain city) died on Friday. The male patients was admitted to Amaltas Hospital, Dewas on September 17 while the female patient was admitted in the same hospital on September 16.

Out of 933 sample reports received on the day, 52 persons including 50 from Ujjain city and 2 from Nagda were tested corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 504 patients, 197 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 81, 631 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 39 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,918.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 17 are women. Among them 5 are businessmen, 4 are students, 2 each are government servants, bank/ financial institution/ insurance employees and farmers and 1 each policeman, health worker, teacher and computer operator in pathology.