Coronavirus in Ujjain: Man from ISKCON temple among 12 test positive, tally 1,166

Ujjain: With 12 more patients testing positive for corona on Wednesday, the number of patients reached 1,166 in the district. The death toll is 74.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.25 pm, out of 1,122 sample reports 12 persons, including 6 of Ujjain city, have tested positive.

Overall 202 patients, 71 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 44, 375 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 19 more discharged on the day, the total number of discharged persons has gone up to 890.

Those who were tested positive on the day include a 60-year-old woman from Ankpaat Marg, 54-year-old man from Mahananda Nagar, 26-year-old woman from Shastri Nagar, 26-year-old woman from Vallabh Nagar, 65-year-old woman from Taiyyabi Mohalla, 32-year-old man from ISKCON Temple (all from Ujjain City), 44-year-old man from village Kaluheda, Ghattia, 23-year-old woman from Mahidpur Road, Mahidpur, 30-year-old man from Morwal Colony, Barnagar, 36-year-old man from Janpad Panchayat, Khachrod, 55-year-old man from Raidas Colony, Khachrod and 35-year-old man from village Behloda, Khachrod.