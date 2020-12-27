Ujjain: Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 from city among 14 test positive

Tally reaches 4,769A total of 14 more persons tested positive for Corona taking the tally of patients to 4,769 in the district on Saturday.

The toll is 100. Two senior citizens and health workers and 1 patwari, LIC agent, factory worker and a student each are among the new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 333 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons including 11 from Ujjain city and 3 from Ghattia tested Corona positive. All the patients including 3 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 228 patients, 84 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 52, 485persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 19 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,441.