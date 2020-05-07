Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj files PIL against RDGMC in high court, allege medical college of carelessness in tackling corona crisis

On behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS) its president Surendra Chaturvedi through his advocate Manish Manana submitted a public interest litigation (PIL) for presentation in Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur by e-mail in the High Court bench at Indore on Wednesday.

ABBS guidance board secretary Tarun Upadhyay stated that Despite the fact that great carelessness has been shown by Ujjain’s RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) in the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients- government has entered into a contract of Rs 8 crore with its management.

“However, RDGMC has gifted 40 deaths to the city in return. Careless treatment has led to the demise of many innocent persons including Laxmi Bai, who died as the ICU of the RDGMC did not open,” he added.

“Similarly, Manoj Chaudhary also died for the want of treatment while BJP corporator Mujaffer Hussain died Not only this, the height of the negligence can be gauged from the fact that a living patient Aziz was declared dead. At the same time, district nazir Dharmendra Joshi, who was posted in the district collector office, also succumbed to death due to the carelessness shown by doctors at RDGMC,” he added.

Making the principal secretary, health State government and district collector Ujjain a party, the High Court has been urged to direct both the above defendants to immediately to remove the patients of Covid-19 from RDGMC and get them admitted to the appropriate hospital.

Also, the license of RDGMC should be cancelled with immediate effect. The heft money given by the State government to RDGMC for the treatment of Corona epidemic as per the Rs 8 crore contract should be returned to the government and this amount should be transferred to the new hospital in which the Corona patients are likely to be treated.

Along with this, a prayer has been made to impose a fine of Rs 8 crore on the director of RDGMC. It was requested in the petition for cancellation of the registration of Dr VK Mahadik of RDGMC as a doctor and the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR's permission to treat RDGMC as a Corona should also be withdrawn immediately.