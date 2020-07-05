Corona Kaal in Ujjain: Now, living man is certified Dead!

Ujjain: If you thought how to treat Covid-19 patients is a puzzle and a challenging job, what’s happening in Ujjain, as far as the list of ‘deceased’ persons is concerned, the matter is getting even murkier by the day. How can a dedicated Covid-19 medical hospital issue a death certificate to a living person? Doesn’t it put the private medical college’s image in the dock?

Death certificate issued by RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) vide form number 14 (A) cannot be easily relied-upon, it seems! The reason is that many such certificates have been issued which are not only full of contradictions, but also questions the credibility of the institute.

Here is one such amazing example…

A 61-year-old male resident of Ramprasad Bhargava Marg, was admitted to RDGMC on April 8. He died on April 14 at 9.45 am. The medical certificate stated the cause of his death as ‘Covid-19 positive’. However, his death finds no mention in the district administration’s deceased list. It is a different matter that the computer record of CMHO office is still considering the fact the patient as Corona positive.

The terrible truth is that the said person is still alive and kicking! In such a scenario, it is necessary to put RD Gardi Medical College in the dock and stack up questions against them as to on what basis did they declare the person (in this context) dead and also issue a death certificate in the form number 14 (A)?

The person’s son is a doctor and he informed that his father was discharged after recovery from RDGMC and he is fit and fine at their home.