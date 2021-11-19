CJI Ramana, wife attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

UJJAIN: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana along with his wife visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple here in the wee hours of Friday. They offered prayers to the deity of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and also took part in the Bhasma Aarti while sitting inside the Nandigrah for about two hours. The CJI also witnessed divine Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Mahakal. The priest of the temple Ashish Pujari performed all the rituals.

Later they also met the chief priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple Ghanshayam Pujari.

Justice Ramana also visited Ramghat and participated in Deepdan, regarded as one of the most religious ceremonies in Kartik month. CJI, who arrived here on Thursday evening had left for Indore later in the night and again reached Ujjain around 3 am on wee hours of Friday to attend Bhasma Arti.

