Ujjain: City’s lensmen appointed as AIPF’s office-bearers

Ujjain: City’s veteran photographer Gayur Khan, Adesh Panchal and Aniket Sen have been made vice-president, state president and state general secretary of All India Photographers Foundation (AIPF).

AIPF president Nagendra Kashyap presented appointment letters to them during a programme organised at Madhav Seva Nyas auditorium. Vinod Chaurishiya conducted the programme and Deepak Kelwa proposed a vote of thanks.