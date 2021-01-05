Ujjain

Ujjain: City’s lensmen appointed as AIPF’s office-bearers

Gayur, Adesh and Aniket get key posts

Newly-inducted office-bearers of AIPF receive appointment letters
Ujjain: City’s veteran photographer Gayur Khan, Adesh Panchal and Aniket Sen have been made vice-president, state president and state general secretary of All India Photographers Foundation (AIPF).

AIPF president Nagendra Kashyap presented appointment letters to them during a programme organised at Madhav Seva Nyas auditorium. Vinod Chaurishiya conducted the programme and Deepak Kelwa proposed a vote of thanks.

