Ujjain: Chinese kite-flying thread worth Rs 5.31L seized

Ujjain: Acting on a tip-off the police raided at kiting thread seller’s shop and seized 662 Chinese kiting tread reels worth over Rs 3.31 lakh. The police also raided the residence of the trader and seized 495 Chinese kiting thread reels of worth Rs 2 lakh.

District administration has banned Chinese kiting thread in the city in view of safety of the locals and the birds which fall prey to it. Despite the ban some traders are selling Chinese threat reels in the city.

Mahakal police told that Mohammed Haneef (70) alias Bablu son of Abdul Hameed resident of Fawwara Chowk runs a kite shop in Ghee Mandi area. The police raided at the shop and seized banned Chinese kiting thread reels and arrested Mohammed Haneef (70) while Kharakuan police also raided the residence of Haneef and seized 495 banned Chinese thread reels worth over Rs 2 lakh. The police registered an FIR under Section 188 against the accused and arrested him.

During interrogation Haneef revealed that he had purchased the stock of Chinese reels from a wholesaler in Teliwada. He said told that other kite traders also purchase Chinese kiting thread from there. The police have started investigation against other kite traders involved in selling Chinese kiting tread in the city and adjoining area.