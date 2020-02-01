Budget 2020: Simple, Growth-oriented, Entrepreneur-friendly, says educationist Varun Gupta

India can now boast of being the most-corporate-friendly destination in the entire world

India now is the only land with minimum corporate tax. Corporate tax for existing companies is only 22%. New power generating companies will pay a tax of 15% only. Dividend distribution tax has been abolished for corporate (It will be counted in the income of the households). If you have a small business with a turnover up to Rs 5 crore, there is no need of any statutory audit. Moreover, if you are an MSME having a turnover upto Rs 25 crores, you can choose any 3 consecutive years (out of first 7) to be zero-tax years. And of course, MSMEs have also been gifted with the fulfillment of long-pending demand of restructuring of loans; nearly 5 lakh of MSMEs stand to be benefitted from such a restructuring! Cooperative societies will be taxed now at 22% only against the 30% prevalent tax rates.

The housing sector is expected to have a boom in selected areas

The biggest benefit comes for affordable housing developers; they are offered a 100% tax holiday! This will definitely boost realty sector. To top this up, sovereign wealth funds will enjoy 100% tax exemption on investments in infra projects.

A look over some social media demands

Earlier bank deposits were insured upto Rs 1 lakh per account. This amount has now gone up 5 times. Similarly, direct tax dispute resolution mechanism has also been simplified. Vivad se Vishvas is expected to showcase the trust Modi 2.0 claims to have in the industry.