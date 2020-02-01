Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman announces 16 action points to boost farm growth, earmarks Rs 2.83 lakh crore

In a bid to address the present agrarian crisis and thereby help achieve the target of doubling farmers income by 2022, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set an ambitious target of agriculture credit of Rs 15 lakh crore, extension of NABARD refinance scheme and released 16 action points to boost the farm growth. She has announced a budget of Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agriculture and allied activities, irrigation and rural development for the 2020-21 financial year.

FM has announced comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed. For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum. Further, financing on negotiable warehousing receipts will be integrated with e- National Agricultural Market.

Sitharaman said the Krishi UDAN will be launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes, improving value realization in North East and tribal districts. Moreover, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP arrangement, for transportation of perishable goods.