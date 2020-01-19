Bicycle day observed in Ujjain

Ujjain: Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) observed bicycle day on Sunday.

On this occasion programme of Saksham Cycle Rally was held in which over 1,200 students took part.

The rally was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Anil Firojia. The rally started from Dussehara Maidan and passed through principal routes of the city. A lucky draw was also organised at Dussehra Maidan where winners received bicycles.

Addressing the participants general manager GAIL Raju Masne said GAIL and PCRA started an awareness drive from January 16 which will end on February 15. During the rally participants received riding kit. Firojia was feted on this occasion.