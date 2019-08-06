Ujjain: Mahakal’s third Shravan sawari taken out with much fanfare

Ujjain: The third sawari (procession) of lord Mahakal was taken out with fanfare amid thousands of devotees on Monday. On this occasion lord Mahakal in the form of Shiv-Tandav and Manmahesh visited the city.

Before taking out the procession, the Lord Mahakal’s replica was worshiped in pavilion of the temple with all the traditional rituals. On this occasion district in-charge minister Sajjan Singh Verma, public relations minister PC Sharma and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj were also present and performed aarti of Mahakal. MLAs Ramlal Malviya, Dilip Singh Gurjar, Mahesh Parmar and administrative officials also took part in worship.

Guard of honour accorded

The armed cops accorded the guard of honour to Lord Mahakal after the worship when palanquins were brought at the main gate of the temple. The swari was taken out from Mahakal square, Gudri Bazaar, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi to reach Ramghat.

Abhishek performed at Ramghat

At Ramghat, priests performed abhishek of Mahakal with the water of river Kshipra. On this occasion in-charge minister Sajjan Singh Verma was also present. Verma also accompanied the procession. He was beating the conches with full devotion. The Sawari returned to the Mahakal temple by taking its route via Ramanujkot, Kartik Chowk, Dhaba Road, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Chouraha.

Scenes of commotion

Scenes of ruckus remained prevalent during the entire procession route. Unwanted people also created scenes at many places and heated verbal duel occurred at many places between such persons and employees of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and police department.

Former CMs visit Mahakal

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti performed worship of the Mahakal Jyotirlingam earlier in the day. On this occasion, priest Mahesh Pujari gifted her saree so that she can enter the sanctum-sanctorum as per the traditions of the temple. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with wife Sadhana Singh also visited the temple to pay obeisance. They also participated in the procession. MLA Mohan Yadav accompanied him. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari, Narmada valley development minister Surendra Singh Baghel, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya also took blessings from the presiding deity.