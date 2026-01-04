Winter Getaway: Why The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train Is A Must-See UNESCO Heritage Site?

Kalka-Shimla Toy Train |

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh's capital city is one of the most beautiful cities in India, which is nestled in the mighty Himalayas. The beautiful city offers panoramic views of hills covered with a white sheet of ice in winter, cascading rivers, majestic waterfalls, monasteries, and much more. Shimla is also known for its world heritage site, the toy train. More than just a mode of transport, it is a timeless journey through history, engineering brilliance, and breathtaking Himalayan landscapes. Let's discover everything about this marvelous toy train.

About the Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

The Kalka–Shimla Toy Train was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008 as part of the Mountain Railways of India. This narrow-gauge railway becomes especially magical during winter, making it a perfect seasonal getaway. The toy train stretches 96 kilometers, and it connects Kalka in Haryana to Shimla, the former summer capital of British India. It was built in 1903 and the railway was designed to overcome steep gradients and rugged terrain. The route features an impressive 102 tunnels, over 800 bridges, and sharp curves, showcasing remarkable colonial-era engineering. In winter, when the surrounding hills are covered in mist or snow, the journey feels straight out of a postcard.

The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train: An experience of wonderland

One of the biggest reasons the Kalka–Shimla toy train stands out is the scenic experience it offers. As the train slowly winds through pine forests, quaint villages, and deep valleys, passengers can soak in panoramic views that are inaccessible by road. Winter adds a unique charm, with crisp air, frost-tipped trees, and fewer crowds, enhancing the peaceful atmosphere.

Promotes sustainable tourism

Beyond sightseeing, the train journey promotes sustainable tourism by reducing road traffic in the fragile hill ecosystem. For travellers seeking a relaxed, nostalgic, and visually stunning winter escape, the Kalka–Shimla Toy Train offers an unforgettable experience. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or a slow-travel advocate, this UNESCO heritage railway is truly a must-see winter journey in India.