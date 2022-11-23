Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight | Freepik- Representational image

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a new travel directive, mandating travellers to use both their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names for flying to and from the Emirates, according to an immigration consultancy firm.

UAE government's new circular directed that travellers with only one name will not be allowed to enter the Emirates from November 21, 2022. Indian carriers including Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo informed travel agents about the change in naming policy.

The directive further stated that the new naming policy does not apply to people who have a valid residence permit or work visa. The new circular will apply to passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa.

A guideline issued by Air India Express states that if a passenger’s name in the passport is Praveen with the surname (blank) or if his/her given name is (blank) with the surname Praveen, “Such a passport will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously, he will be INAD by immigration.” INAD is a term used for passengers who are not allowed to enter the country.

