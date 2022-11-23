e-Paper Get App
HomeTravelTravelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight

Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight

UAE has issued a new travel directive, mandating travellers to use both their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names for flying to and from the Emirates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight | Freepik- Representational image
Follow us on

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a new travel directive, mandating travellers to use both their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names for flying to and from the Emirates, according to an immigration consultancy firm.

UAE government's new circular directed that travellers with only one name will not be allowed to enter the Emirates from November 21, 2022. Indian carriers including Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo informed travel agents about the change in naming policy.

The directive further stated that the new naming policy does not apply to people who have a valid residence permit or work visa. The new circular will apply to passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa.

A guideline issued by Air India Express states that if a passenger’s name in the passport is Praveen with the surname (blank) or if his/her given name is (blank) with the surname Praveen, “Such a passport will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously, he will be INAD by immigration.” INAD is a term used for passengers who are not allowed to enter the country.

Read Also
Ten things to carry while travelling with a baby
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight

Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight

Ten things to carry while travelling with a baby

Ten things to carry while travelling with a baby

Best restaurants to enjoy live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Mumbai

Best restaurants to enjoy live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Mumbai

7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

7 off-beat pilgrimages in India that have most toughest tracks

5 greener places in India to travel to breath good air as per Air Quality Index

5 greener places in India to travel to breath good air as per Air Quality Index