Structural streamlining of airlines at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

This will ensure convenience to passengers travelling through Mumbai International Airport, thereby benefitting both airlines and passengers at large.

Starting October 1, IndiGo and GoAir will operate all their domestic flights from T1 and international from T2, while SpiceJet is to shift full operation to T2. The structural streamline of airlines initiated for the greater benefit and convenience of the passengers.

Having catered to over 48 million passengers in 2018-2019, CSMIA is always abuzz with travellers. Being one of the busiest airports in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has allocated Terminal 1 with terminal boarding bridges for all airlines.

While the Terminal 2 of the airport operates both domestic as well as international flight, the airport currently operates 50 international and nine domestic airlines.

The primary runway at CSMIA handles more than 46 arrivals and departures per hour while the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.