Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Sitar For Mental Health India Tour; Here's To Find All Details

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Tour | X

Neo-classical musician and Indian sitar maestro Risabh Rikhiram Sharma has announced a 10-city India tour as part of the Asia leg of his Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026. The 10-city India tour will see Sharma perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and New Delhi between March and April this year.

The major music tour is organised and sponsored by District by Zomato; this nationwide journey comes at a moment when classical and neo-classical music is experiencing a remarkable revival among millennials and Gen Z, as listeners increasingly appreciate music for its therapeutic and meditative benefits. Keep on reading to find the details about the Sitar For Mental Health Tour.

About Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026

Risabh Sharma's Sitar For Mental Health series has garnered widespread across the United States, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom for conversations around mental well-being through vibrations, music and sound. The India tour holds special importance as it reinforces Sharma’s dedication to fans after the delay of his 2025 India tour caused by geopolitical tensions. Set to be a significant feature on the nation's cultural agenda in 2026, the tour also showcases Sharma's expanding popularity among cultural and wellness enthusiasts, families, and young people alike.

Dates for Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026

Take a look at Rishabh's 10-city India tour dates, which are mentioned below.

Bengaluru: March 15, 2026

Mumbai: March 20, 2026

Pune: March 22, 2026

Hyderabad: March 27, 2026

Jaipur: March 29, 2026

Chennai: April 3, 2026

Ahmedabad: April 5, 2026

Chandigarh: April 10, 2026

Kolkata: April 12, 2026

New Delhi: April 19, 2026

Where to purchase tickets?

Presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank-Solitarire, the tickets for the Sitar For Mental Health Tour will be exclusively available on the District app. A 12-hour presale will be available from 12 noon on January 30 till February 1. Meanwhile, general sales will go live on February 1 at 2 PM.

About Risabh Rikhiram

Risabh Rikhiram is a Neo-classical artist and Indian sitar virtuoso who is the youngest and final student of the iconic Pandit Ravi Shankar. The renowned Indian sitar player, producer, and composer is recognised for fusing traditional Indian classical music with modern elements, performing worldwide, and advocating for mental health awareness through his distinctive "Sitar for Mental Health" initiative.