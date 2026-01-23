Vasant Panchami 2026: Must-Visit Goddess Saraswati Temples In India On This Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | January 23, 2026
Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami and Vasanta Panchami, is dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati.
On this auspicious day, visit some of these revered Goddess Saraswati temples in India which are mentioned in the following slides:
Sringeri Sharadamba Temple is located in Karnataka, India. This marvelous temple is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati.
Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shani Temples Wargal in Telangana was built by Sri Yamavaram Chandrashekhara Sharma in 1992.
Sri Gnana Saraswathi Temple is another famous Saraswati temple which is situated on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana.
Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kerala is another temple to visit on the occasion of Diwali.
Sringeri Sharada Peetham is situated on the bank of the Tunga River in Karnataka.
Ajari Temple is considered as one of the famous temples which is located in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.
