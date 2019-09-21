Spa eat repeat

ALILA FORT, BISHANGARH
Off NH-8 at Manoharpur Bishangarh Village, Jaipur Bishangarh, Manoharpur, Rajasthan 303104
TEL: 072300 58058
LOCATION: Nuzzled serenely at Bishangarh village, the property sits on a granite mountain, potent with superlative panoramic views of Rajasthan landscapes. Approximately 6 km away from Delhi-Jaipur highway, this magnificent hill fort is a three hour drive from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and an hour’s drive from the Pink city aka Jaipur.
WHY STAY HERE?: An exceptional castle astoundingly converted into an extravagant resort, Alila fort Bishangarh is a 230-year- old fortress that exhibits affluence in every corner.
This warrior fortress still maintains the essence of the Jaipur gharana architecture, one can see dense antique walls, soaring turrets and curved windows that emphasise its grandeur exponentially! Dissimilar to any other heritage property that displays characteristic ornamental decor, Alila fort Bishangarh keeps its look humble. You will witness a gorgeous nuptial of history and avant-gardism that looks totally at home in its royal setting, when you stay here.
The concierge team flawlessly plans your itinerary to give you the best jaunt. Discover this delightful village to experience its indigenous life and culture as you saunter through the streets that flurry with morning activities. Experience a picture-perfect break within massive neighbouring pastoral terrain.
MUST DO SPA TREATMENT: To help you recharge, the spa offers revitalising as well as tranquil treatments so I left Alila fort, refreshed and renewed! Pastel woods, lush views and state of the art conveniences portray Alila fort’s signature spa experience. Indulge in a Balinese massage and it is indeed excellent value if you consent added time to wallow in the facilities.
FOOD PHILOSOPHY: Each experience at the dining spaces and Madhuveni the bar is top drawer and offers a great variety of both drinking and dining! All in all, the food at all the outlets be it Amarsar, Nazaara or Haveli are a discovery of taste, respect for products, glorification of flavours, the attentiveness of the team and the intention to please.
It is easy to recognise here gastronomic audacity, generous conviviality and attention to detail. A true feast for the palate….we leave with a deep and unsuspecting desire to return, soon…very soon!
LEELA PALACE, UDAIPUR
Lake Pichola, PO Box No. 125, Udaipur – 313001, Rajasthan, India
TEL: +91 (294) 6701234
LOCATION: Known as ‘The City of Lakes’, Udaipur is enclosed by the picturesque exquisiteness of the Aravalli Mountains. It is a short flight away from New Delhi.
The Leela Palace Udaipur embellishes one of the lakes, Lake Pichola and arrests the ardour and magnificence of a majestic era through a captivating amalgam of sights, sounds and experience.
WHY STAY HERE?: Conjuring the splendour and lavishness of an era gone by, The Leela Palace is an appealing blend of present-day design and old-style architecture.
Whether incoming by one of the charmingly ornamented reserved boats through Lake Pichola or by an extravagant car, The Leela Palace offers an occasion to discover the opulent tradition of its surroundings in style, ease and tranquillity.
MUST DO SPA TREATMENT: Spanning over ten thousand square feet, ESPA, India’s only tented indulgence spa, is impressively positioned in the patio gardens with visions over the lake and offer rounded and extremely relaxing treatments with products established from the finest, organic plant extracts and oils from across the globe.
The serene surroundings are an ideal setting for inner reflection and increased awareness with private guided Yoga and Meditation sessions. ESPA at The Leela Palace Udaipur is the ultimate in relaxation amidst world class luxury.
FOOD PHILOSOPHY: A sanctuary for the gourmand, The Leela Palace Udaipur bids a selection of scrumptious dining options. Dining Room, the all-day dining brings collected an assortment of Indian and global cuisines and flavours.
The Library Bar is a cosy lounge for guests to enjoy their preferred selection of wines and single malts. Contingent on your mood or occasion, you can choose from a gamut of locations such as Amrud Mahal, dining in a heritage building overlooking the lake, the Gym Lawns or Guava Orchard, the Alcove or the Maharaja Room at the Sheesh Mahal the roof top restaurant on the lake side or Jal Tarang, which is a floating pontoon in the lake under the glistening night sky.
ANDAZ APARTMENTS, DELHI
Delhi, Asset no. 1, Aerocity
TEL: 011 4903 1234
LOCATION: An exceptionally tailored yet fashionable shelter set amid the rushed megalopolises of Delhi NCR. Emulating the select ethos of the capital, the apartment’s offer indigenous incitements throughout.
WHY STAY HERE?: On offer here are experiences that are stirred by the neighbourhood’s rich antiquity and local culture, helping guests get to know their environs more familiarly and leave feeling like a local. These unique apartments deserve every accolade it has received from its regular customers for its well-appointed accommodation, inspired cuisine and unparalleled recreational facilities.
MUST DO SPA TREATMENT: Andaz Spa Journeys offer a tailored variety of substantial experiences envisioned to carry outcomes and revere inside out. I would endorse the Facial, for full body regeneration over a customised exfoliating body Restore scrub, a pressure discharging Andaz Signature massage to relief strength and psychological strain, and a harmonising deep cleaning facial to address separate skin requirements.
FOOD PHILOSOPHY: Soul Pantry cafe pays tribute to profusion of nature over delicious, nutritious flatbreads and wellness dishes with fruit along with yoghurt-based beverages with the goodness of kale, flax seed, jiggery, fox millet, chia seeds, ginger, yellow lentil and more; and an indigenous tea and coffee programme. You can choose to eat here or order In Room dining.
As the sun sets, ‘Juniper’ bar becomes serene for its amazing Gin and cocktails! At ‘Hong Kong club’ ostentation is not just limited to stunning views; the menu is spectacular and presented an abridged variety of elevating Cantonese classics by means of ingredients of exceptional quality. And for the true blue health conscious Indian head to Annamaya, the food hall that follows the ‘Made in India’ concept.
