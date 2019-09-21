Spa eat repeat

This warrior fortress still maintains the essence of the Jaipur gharana architecture, one can see dense antique walls, soaring turrets and curved windows that emphasise its grandeur exponentially! Dissimilar to any other heritage property that displays characteristic ornamental decor, Alila fort Bishangarh keeps its look humble. You will witness a gorgeous nuptial of history and avant-gardism that looks totally at home in its royal setting, when you stay here.

The concierge team flawlessly plans your itinerary to give you the best jaunt. Discover this delightful village to experience its indigenous life and culture as you saunter through the streets that flurry with morning activities. Experience a picture-perfect break within massive neighbouring pastoral terrain.

MUST DO SPA TREATMENT: To help you recharge, the spa offers revitalising as well as tranquil treatments so I left Alila fort, refreshed and renewed! Pastel woods, lush views and state of the art conveniences portray Alila fort’s signature spa experience. Indulge in a Balinese massage and it is indeed excellent value if you consent added time to wallow in the facilities.

FOOD PHILOSOPHY: Each experience at the dining spaces and Madhuveni the bar is top drawer and offers a great variety of both drinking and dining! All in all, the food at all the outlets be it Amarsar, Nazaara or Haveli are a discovery of taste, respect for products, glorification of flavours, the attentiveness of the team and the intention to please.

It is easy to recognise here gastronomic audacity, generous conviviality and attention to detail. A true feast for the palate….we leave with a deep and unsuspecting desire to return, soon…very soon!