Hotel hopping in Singapore

If you want to feel the pulse of a city and never have a dull moment with easy access to the area’s top destinations and on-site amenities, then it is a good idea to make the most of your holiday by saying in different locations of the city!

Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa

Location – Step away from the buzz of the concrete jungle and onto the sandy beaches of Sentosa Island, Asia’s leading leisure destination, where Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore lies. Just 15 minutes away from the city, the resort is the only beachfront hotel in Singapore with views of its lush gardens, inviting pools and the South China Sea.

Rooms and views – When you wander through the hotel’s lush green landscape, it is easy to forget the world. Rooms offer breathtakingly beautiful views of the hill, garden, pool or sea, with a balcony in each room to enjoy the lush natural surroundings.