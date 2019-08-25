Hotel hopping in Singapore

If you want to feel the pulse of a city and never have a dull moment with easy access to the area’s top destinations and on-site amenities, then it is a good idea to make the most of your holiday by saying in different locations of the city!
Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa
Location – Step away from the buzz of the concrete jungle and onto the sandy beaches of Sentosa Island, Asia’s leading leisure destination, where Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore lies. Just 15 minutes away from the city, the resort is the only beachfront hotel in Singapore with views of its lush gardens, inviting pools and the South China Sea.
Rooms and views – When you wander through the hotel’s lush green landscape, it is easy to forget the world. Rooms offer breathtakingly beautiful views of the hill, garden, pool or sea, with a balcony in each room to enjoy the lush natural surroundings.
The luxury – Consistently renovated, it is more luxurious than ever, with plush décor, sumptuousness and some of the best dining options Sentosa has to offer. However, beyond the rich fabrics, Instagrammable objects and the immaculate swimming pool, it’s also an oasis of calm.
Signature meal – Lingering through a meal is one of the essential experiences here. Somehow we just dawdle longer over the same amount of food; waiters seem in no hurry to whisk us out. Nothing can be more important than enjoying one’s meal, they think, and they do so correctly, I feel. The icing on the cake is the view across the delightful Siloso beach from Trapizza. Every dish from the chicken wings to the pizzas will not disappoint – a consistency of standards that add to your dining pleasure.
Conrad Centennial Singapore
Location – Conveniently located in Marina Bay, 20 minutes by car from Changi Airport Singapore, in the heart of Singapore’s vibrant business and entertainment districts. Be connected to six shopping malls with over 1,000 shops and 400 restaurants, as well as award-wining attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, The National Gallery Singapore and six museums.
Rooms and views – Guests on the Executive Floors or in Suites have access to two different lounges. Besides the panoramic view of the city and the Marina Bay offered by the Executive Lounge. The Lounge by the Pool on the other hand, is perfect for families with its strategic location next to the swimming pool. Offering a casual setting in a bright and relaxing environment, is the ideal spot for lounging and rejuvenating.
The luxury – You will be totally wowed, smiling at clever fixtures, modern and luxurious amenities, cutting-edge design and will be delighted to be staying at such a stylish space. The two days amalgamated into a haze of long, comforting days. I rapidly attune to the lavish lifestyle and humble pleasures – sitting with a book in my room or having chilled local Beer at the Club Lounge, the access of which is included with our Club room… … absolute happiness to relax in such fashion.
Signature meal – The Eat-Drink-Brunch-Repeat Sunday Brunch, at Oscar’s helms the Gravlax Bar where thinly sliced salmon has been carefully cured with various spirits. Executive Chef Mandar Madav has created a unique array of small bites. With Pincho’s and a new Mezze Bar available, one is spoilt for choice.
Signature Congee Bar features contemporary congees, like Singapore Laksa Congee and Crustacean’s bisque, Coriander and Lobster Congee, while retaining the traditional flavours such as Century Egg, Chinese Sausage and Locally Sourced Mushrooms Congee and Slow -cooked Chicken, Ginger and Scallion Congee. The carving station offers 4 types of roasts – Moroccan-spiced Charred Whole Lamb, Crackling Pig, and Texas rub roasted OP Ribs and Golden Peony’s Signature London Duck.
The extensive beverage menu is sure to entice you, ranging from various iced teas, renowned Gin & Tonic bar and even Sugarcane with Calamansi Juice, if you are looking for something a bit healthier. There’s sure to be an option for anyone. And of course, the beauty of a buffet is that you could go round again and repeat!
Rupali Dean is a food & travel writer based out of Delhi
Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
Location - An urban oasis set amid 15 acres of landscaped gardens, and mere minutes away from bustling Orchard Road and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Singapore Botanic Gardens. The leading property of the Shangri-La group, this is where its fabulous Asian hospitality took root.
Rooms and views - Spanning 15 acres, the hotel’s lush, landscaped gardens house over 110 varieties of flora and fauna – from ornamental flowering trees, to aquatic plants, from vibrant tropical flowers to shady fruit trees. In the Garden Wing, a tropical oasis can be found at its heart.
A visit to The Orchid, which was unveiled in 2016 to commemorate the hotel’s 45th anniversary, is a must. The striking 7 metre-tall, open-air greenhouse showcases the beauty of Singapore’s national flower. About 25 varietals also dot the hotel’s grounds – best discovered through a 30-minute, self-guided walk.
The luxury – Understatedly elegant and beautifully spaced. With clean lines and welcoming seating, the décor is balanced between luxuriously chic and comfortable. For a relaxing getaway, stay in one of the three Premier Balcony Suites. Each is fitted with an outdoor Jacuzzi, barbeque grill and sun lounger, on an expansive, wraparound terrace
Signature meal - Located just off the lobby area is the lounge dining venue surrounded by panoramic views of the pool and was my favourite spot for tea. The main acme of the semi-buffet lunch at the lobby lounge is that you get to pick from one of the seven main courses, which are all indigenous dishes; the a la carte is equally amazing. Go for the Bak Kut Teh, is naturally sweet from pork juices, and the soup textures off with a nice piquant kick, the pork meat is also fall-off-the-bone tender. The chilli crab, with fried mantou buns is another good bet. For those who want to taste a good plate of chicken rice this is a perfect choice.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)