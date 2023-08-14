Find the best family tour packages to explore Kerala |

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India]: Families are enthusiastically planning their post-pandemic vacations after spending months cooped up inside, and Kerala has distinguished itself as a top choice for family vacationers. With compelling hill towns like Munnar, Wayanad, and Vagamon, and captivating wildlife sanctuaries like Muthanga in Wayanad and Periyar in Thekkady, this lovely Indian state has a diversified topography. Not to mention that visitors of all ages can take part in Kerala's famous houseboat cruises, which are a singular and wonderful experience. Leading the charge in creating unforgettable family vacations, renowned Kerala tour operator The Travel Planners offers exclusive Kerala tour packages created to satisfy every family's ideal getaway.

1. Tour Munnar, Wayanad, and Vagamon, Three Enchanting Hill Stations

The hill towns of Kerala offer the ideal respite from the summer's oppressive heat. An excellent family vacation destination is Munnar, with its undulating hills, beautiful tea plantations, and peaceful ambience. Families are welcome to visit Wayanad, which is tucked away in the Western Ghats, and its stunning waterfalls, thick forests, and wildlife sanctuaries like Muthanga, where up-close experiences with wild creatures result in priceless memories. Vagamon, a lesser-known treasure, is the ideal location to spend quality time with family while participating in sports like paragliding, boating, and trekking. Our Kerala packages make sure that your family enjoys the best of these hill towns and makes priceless memories.

2. A Nature Lover's Delight: Wildlife Encounters in Muthanga and Periyar

A journey to Muthanga and Periyar is essential for families who enjoy the great outdoors and wildlife. You can go on exhilarating jeep safaris in the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad to see elephants, deer, and various bird species in their natural habitat. The Periyar Animals Sanctuary in Thekkady offers thrilling boat safaris on the Periyar Lake where visitors may observe gorgeous tigers, playful elephants, and other animals. These fascinating animal sanctuaries are included in our Kerala Tour, making them an exciting experience for the whole family.

3. Houseboat Tours: A Special Trip Through Kerala's Backwaters

A houseboat ride over the tranquil backwaters of Kerala is a necessity for any trip there. Families looking for peace and leisure will find the calm rivers, framed by swaying palm palms, to be a mesmerising experience. Our Kerala trip features carefully planned houseboat tours that let you enjoy mouthwatering Keralan food while gliding over the tranquil backwaters. The relaxing atmosphere and beautiful surroundings make the perfect environment for family rejuvenation.

4. Beach Vacations: Sand, Sun, and Peace

Beautiful beaches ideal for leisure and adventure may be found in Kerala. A trip to Kovalam, Varkala, or Marari Beach is the ideal way to unwind, play with your kids in the sand, and participate in exhilarating water sports. Our packages for Kerala Tour include relaxing beach stays, ensuring that your family takes full advantage of the sun, sand, and sea.

Leading Kerala tour operator The Travel Planners is committed to planning your ideal family getaway. We guarantee that every moment of your vacation will be filled with excitement and wonder thanks to our considerable expertise and in-depth knowledge of Kerala. Our knowledgeable staff creates personalized itineraries to meet your family's tastes, guaranteeing a smooth and enjoyable vacation. We handle all the logistics, including lodging, travel, and sightseeing, so you can unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones.

In the post-pandemic world, family travel is on the rise, and Kerala stands out as a captivating location with something to offer everyone. Kerala is a wonderland waiting to be discovered with your family, offering everything from tranquil hill stations and exhilarating wildlife encounters to stunning houseboat tours and immaculate beaches. Let The Travel Planners' Kerala Tour Packages be your entryway to a fantasy getaway filled with priceless memories and life-changing experiences. Book your Kerala Trip right away to start an adventure that will provide your family with lifelong memories.

