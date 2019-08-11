Blissful in Bhutan

Happy country

Also known as the Happiness Kingdom, Bhutan has a unique development philosophy called ‘Gross National Happiness’ that measures the quality of life based on the spiritual and mental well-being of its inhabitants. All the policies in Bhutan right from economic development to good governance to cultural conservation and environmental protection — are centred around this principle, which is geared towards ensuring collective happiness of its inhabitants. No wonder, people of this last Shangri-La emanate infectiously good vibes.

Carbon negative

This startling reality may make you do to a double take but it’s a fact that Bhutan happens to be the only carbon negative country in the world! While the world is pitted against the herculean task of curbing its carbon emissions, here is one country which being heavily forested absorbs more carbon than it emits, acting as a safe carbon sink.

A country which lays more emphasis on environmental preservation than economic growth, Bhutan dissuades people from the use of vehicles running on fossil fuel, and obligates 60% of its lands to remain under forest cover at all times, with the current forest cover touching close to staggering 72%.