Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship: Maria D’Sa And Nigel D'Sa Do The Star Turn With Gold

Greater Mumbai District shuttlers Maria D’Sa and son Nigel D’Sa, both won gold medals in the Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship 2024, played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Wednesday evening.

In an absorbing women's 65 singles final, top seed Maria shrugged off a strong challenge from second seed Savithri Mohanraj snatching a 16-21, 21-16 and 21-15 win in 29 minutes.

Later, Nigel was in complete control against Chandan Jadhav and cruised to a 21-12, 21-16 win in 31 minutes to bag the men's 35 singles title. Nigel also won the doubles gold as he and partner Abhidnya Sawant stunned the number one seeds Sachin Kshatriya and Sunny Duggal posting a 21-19, 21-13 win.

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri’s Saroj Sawant clinched three gold medals winning the women's 55 singles & doubles and the mixed 55 doubles title.

Saroj Sawant got the better of Balvinder Sapra 21-17, 21-12 in the singles finals and then teamed up with Rajashree Bhave to defeat the pairing of Balvinder Sapra and Sujata Mehta coasting to a 21-16, 21-13 win for her second success. In the mixed doubles final, the second-seeded pair of Saroj and Murli Subramaniam fought hard to overcome the top-seeded combination of Anand Vithalkar and Balvinder Sapra pulling through in three well-contested games at 15-21, 21-8, 27-25.