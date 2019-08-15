Topnews

Updated on

Yogi Adityanath’s office security upgraded amidst security threat

By IANS

The newly constructed Lok Bhawan would now have bulletproof window panes and restricted entry on 5th floor where his office is located.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in the state capital will be made bulletproof, in the wake of inputs given by intelligence agencies about a possible threat to him.

A senior official said that Adityanath's office located on the fifth floor of the newly constructed Lok Bhawan would now have bulletproof window panes. The office will be fully secured and entry to the floor will be restricted.

All the security personnel deployed for the Chief Minister's security will be given commando and anti-terror training in order to deal with any kind of situation. The Lok Bhawan will soon have a Laser Intrusion Detection System (LIDS) that can find any suspicious movement or item.

The watch towers will be fitted with special nets to protect the security men manning them. Apart from this, Adityanath will now enter and exit the building from one gate while Ministers and legislators will be allowed entry from another gate.

Visitors will be given entry passes only after proper scrutiny of their credentials. Adityanath has already been given 'Z' Plus security by the Centre and moves with commandos.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

Amnesty International urges Narendra Modi to end Jammu and Kashmir communications blackout

Amnesty International urges Narendra Modi to end Jammu and Kashmir communications blackout

In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

Pehlu Khan lynching case: Court picks serious shortcomings in probe

Pehlu Khan lynching case: Court picks serious shortcomings in probe

Vladimir Putin extends cordial greetings to India on Independence Day, says New Delhi enjoys "high authority in international arena"

Vladimir Putin extends cordial greetings to India on Independence Day, says New Delhi enjoys "high authority in international arena"

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in