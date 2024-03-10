WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football: Mumbai Girls Clinch WIFA Crown

A dominant Mumbai District emerged champions as they outclassed Kolhapur District 4-0 win to win the X WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship in Jalgaon.

Leading Mumbai’s charge to victory was the dashing forward Sanvi Chaubey who scored a brace of goals, while the enterprising Rizwana Shaikh and the energetic Prisha Patel contributed one goal each to seal Mumbai’s victory and solidified their dominance in the championship.

Sanvi, who was outstanding for Mumbai, won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Earlier, in the third place match, Pune District got the better of Nagpur District with a 3-0 win, securing the bronze medal.

Besides Mumbai and Kolhapur, Pune and Nagpur were the other two teams that made it to the semi-finals of the championship. Mumbai faced Pune in a nail-biting face-off that ended in a 1-1 draw. Mumbai progressed to the final by clinching a nerve-wracking 6-5 victory in penalties.

Pune displayed commendable sportsmanship, making it a memorable match. On the other side, Kolhapur triumphed over Nagpur by a solitary goal in a closely contested semi-final.

Jalgaon District hosted the Sub-Junior Girls’ Championship, attracting teams from across Maharashtra to vie for the coveted title. The tournament’s initial stages witnessed 22 teams from across Maharashtra competing for the top honours.