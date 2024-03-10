 WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football: Mumbai Girls Clinch WIFA Crown
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football: Mumbai Girls Clinch WIFA Crown

WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football: Mumbai Girls Clinch WIFA Crown

Leading Mumbai’s charge to victory was the dashing forward Sanvi Chaubey who scored a brace of goals, while the enterprising Rizwana Shaikh and the energetic Prisha Patel contributed one goal each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

A dominant Mumbai District emerged champions as they outclassed Kolhapur District 4-0 win to win the X WIFA Inter-District Sub-Junior Girls’ Football Championship in Jalgaon.

Leading Mumbai’s charge to victory was the dashing forward Sanvi Chaubey who scored a brace of goals, while the enterprising Rizwana Shaikh and the energetic Prisha Patel contributed one goal each to seal Mumbai’s victory and solidified their dominance in the championship.

Sanvi, who was outstanding for Mumbai, won the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Earlier, in the third place match, Pune District got the better of Nagpur District with a 3-0 win, securing the bronze medal.

Read Also
Mumbai: PIFA Sports assured of winning WIFA Women's League
article-image

Besides Mumbai and Kolhapur, Pune and Nagpur were the other two teams that made it to the semi-finals of the championship. Mumbai faced Pune in a nail-biting face-off that ended in a 1-1 draw. Mumbai progressed to the final by clinching a nerve-wracking 6-5 victory in penalties.

Pune displayed commendable sportsmanship, making it a memorable match. On the other side, Kolhapur triumphed over Nagpur by a solitary goal in a closely contested semi-final.

Jalgaon District hosted the Sub-Junior Girls’ Championship, attracting teams from across Maharashtra to vie for the coveted title. The tournament’s initial stages witnessed 22 teams from across Maharashtra competing for the top honours.

Read Also
WIFA U-17 football: Kolhapur tame Mumbai, Pune overcome Nashik
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav Resolves Issues With Maxtern After Brutally Attacking YouTuber In Delhi, Poses With...

Elvish Yadav Resolves Issues With Maxtern After Brutally Attacking YouTuber In Delhi, Poses With...

‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket...

‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket...

'Papa, Take Care Of My Children': UP Man's Heart-Wrenching Video Before Jumping In Ganges Goes Viral

'Papa, Take Care Of My Children': UP Man's Heart-Wrenching Video Before Jumping In Ganges Goes Viral

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Fail Again But All-Round Shardul Thakur...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Fail Again But All-Round Shardul Thakur...

Lok Sabha Elections: A Look At Krishnanagar Constituency As TMC Announces Mahua Moitra In Candidate...

Lok Sabha Elections: A Look At Krishnanagar Constituency As TMC Announces Mahua Moitra In Candidate...