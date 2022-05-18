WIFA U-17 football: Kolhapur tame Mumbai, Pune overcome Nashik

Nashik: Kolhapur DFA and Pune DFA, both produced superb combined performances and in convincing fashion won their respective semi-final matches by identical 2-0 margins and set up a meeting in the final of the WIFA Inter-District Girl’s Under-17 football tournament, played at the Minatai Thakare Stadium, Nashik on Tuesday morning.

The Kolhapur DFA girls proved too good and sent fancied Mumbai DFA crashing to a 2-0 defeat in the first semi-final. Later, in the second semi-final, strong favourites Pune DFA got the better of hosts Nashik DFA by a similar 2-0 scoreline and they will battle it out to decide which team emerges champions.

The Kolhapur outfit made their intentions clear from the outset and started in rousing fashion by taking the lead in the fifth minute. The Mumbai team under pressure conceded a goal when their defender Himanshi Solanki deflected the ball into their own net. Mumbai were unable to find the net to get the equalizer and Kolhapur went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, the Kolhapur side continued to enjoy the upper hand and doubled their lead with Soumya Kagde scoring the second goal which ensured Mumbai’s defeat and out of the competition.

The Pune girls showed good understanding and created the better chances to hold an edge throughout the contest. Striker Roshini Pandit struck the first goal in the 24th minute and a couple of minutes later, consistent scorer Purva Gaikwad fired home the second goal to seal the fate of the Nashik team.

Results: Kolhapur DFA 2 (OG-Himanshi Solanki, Soumya Kagde) beat Mumbai DFA 0. Pune DFA 2 (Roshini Pandit, Purva Gaikwad) beat Nashik DFA 0.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:29 PM IST