Mumbai: PIFA Sports assured of winning WIFA Women's League

PIFA Sports, Mumbai are assured of emerging champions with one round to spare. The Mumbai outfit scored a convincing 4-0 win against Pacangan FC, Satara in the penultimate round of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground.

This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

PIFA Sports having remained unbeaten in the 10-team league are firmly perched at the top with 22 points from seven wins and a solitary draw. PIFA stands to earn three more points as they are scheduled to meet Amma FC, Nagpur in the concluding league match. However, the Nagpur team has not returned, and they have not fielded a team for their previous three matches after the league resumed following a break due to the Covid-19 restrictions enforced by the Maharashtra government early last month.

The fight for the second position will be between S.P. Football Academy, Thane (21 points), and Footie First, Mumbai (19 points) who face off in the final league encounter.

The formidable PIFA Sports completely dominated the match and opened the scoring in the ninth minute through the effort of Manisha Palariya. Twenty minutes later, former junior international Karen Pais struck the second goal to double the lead before Sasmita Behera scored in the opening minute of first-half additional time to widen the lead 3-0. PIFA Sports who have maintained a clean sheet having not conceded a single goal added the fourth goal through Bhagyashree Dalvi in the 51st minute.

In another match, Footie First romped to a fluent 7-0 win against Next Sports Academy, Palghar. Leading Footie First charge to victory was Nishika Parkash who notched a hat-trick of goals while Pooja Morey, Singi Kachhap, Atisha Saini, and Mamta Kumari, all added one each to round off the winning tally.

In the third match, Krida Prabodhini, Pune rallied to overcome Snigmay FC, Pune 7-2. Prabodhini strikers Vaishnavi Pawar and Anushka Pawar both netted a brace of goals each while Sakshi Ghusalkar, Shruti Nekhe, and Bhagyashree Fugay scored one each to complete the scoreline for the winners while Aishwarya Jagtap and Muriel Adam scored a goal apiece to give Snigmay a 2-0 lead.

Results

PIFA Sports, Mumbai 4 (Manisha Palariya 9, Karen Pais 29, Sasmita Behera 451, Bhagyashree Dalvi 51) beat Pacangan FC, Satara 0.

Footie First, Mumbai 7 (Nishika Parkash 3, Pooja Morey, Singi Kachhap, Atisha Saini, Mamta Kumari) beat Next Sports Academy, Palghar 0.

Krida Prabodhini, Pune 7 (Vaishnavi Pawar 2, Anushka Pawar 2, Sakshi Ghusalkar, Shruti Nekhe, Bhagyashree Fugay) beat Snigmay FC, Pune 2 (Aishwarya Jagtap, Muriel Adam).

Tuesday, February 08, 2022