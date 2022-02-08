National Equestrian: Zahan Setalvad claims NEC Grand Prix title for 3rd time

Zahan Setalvad has secured top spot in the NEC Grade I category and became winner of the National Equestrian Championship Grand Prix for the third time at the Amateur Riders' Club, Mahalakshmi.

According to information received, in the Grade I category, the athletes need to clear 1.40m and in the Grand Prix, they need to clear 1.50m hurdle jumps. In the Grand Prix category, Zahan completed his rounds while riding on his horse Quintus in 77.73 seconds with 8 penalties.

Zahan competed with Pranay Khare and Keavaan Setalvad. He finished his rounds in 81.54 seconds while riding on his horse Caprice with 19 penalties.

“I am very grateful that I was able to win the grade 1 and Grand Prix this NEC. This is the third time I have become the national champion in the last 5 years.

“It was one of my most difficult competitions due to many obstacles put in the way by representatives of the federation. However, I am glad I came out victorious,” said Zahan Setalvad.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:13 PM IST