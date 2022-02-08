Rohit Sharma likely to be given India's Test captaincy ahead of Sri Lanka series: Reports

Rohit Sharma is set to be named India’s Test captain ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

The Lankan team is set to tour India later this month for Two Tests and three T20Is, starting from February 24.

BCCI selectors now have the onus to finalise a Test captain and the Chetan Sharma-led committee is set to pick Rohit for the role.

The position went vacant after Virat Kohli stepped down following India’s 1-2 defeat against South Africa.

Rohit, who has the reins of the ODI and T20I team, has done well in the longest format lately and is the front-runner to take the role.

Rohit will turn 35 in April this year and has been prone to injuries. Hence, many experts and pundits reckon the selectors should look at someone else for the crucial role.

However, as per a report in Cricbuzz, the veteran opener is set to become India’s all-format captain. It has been learnt that a date for the selection committee meeting has not been finalized. However, whenever the selectors meet, they are most likely to give the reins to Rohit.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 05:48 PM IST