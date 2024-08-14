 Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships 2024: Pankaj Advani Begins In Style Outclassing Mumbai's Yogesh Rungta
The Bengaluru-based Advani winner of 27 World titles, was in full flow and had two century efforts (133 & 122) and an 87 as he started with a bang.

India’s most accomplished billiards player Pankaj Advani of ONGC hogged the spotlight constructing a double-century break (208 points) and went on to outclass Mumbai’s Yogesh Rungta by a 945-194 margin in a 2-hour timed Men’s Senior billiards third round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Wednesday.

Mumbai’s talented youngster Shahyan Razmi continued with his impressive form and defeated the experienced Loukic Pathare of Railways 666-360 in another third round clash. Shahyan on his first visit rolled in a break of 84 and a couple of visits later he stitched together a break of 83 and followed it up with a composed 72 to build a sizable lead over Pathare, who was not at his best.

Seasoned cueist Ashok Shandilya of Mumbai rode on his vast experience to outsmart Khar Gymkhana’s Tathya Sachdev 566-378. Shandilya's best effort was a 146, besides breaks of 73 and two efforts of 56 points. Tathya tried his best and managed a run of 90 and 57.

In snooker action, India’s National champion Sourav Kothari (ONGC) and former champion Kamal Chawla (Railways) eased into the pre-quarters. The Kolkata-based Kothari got the better of Railways R. Girish 4-1 (77-21, 70-31, 46-62, 79-11, and 67-55), while the Madhya Pradesh cueist Chawla with breaks of 57 and 47 in the opening two frames blanked J. Varun Kumar of Tamil Nadu 4-0 (108-11, 108-12, 61-58, and 64-1).

In other matches, Saqlain Mushtaque of West Bengal prevailed over Pune’s Shivam Arora 4-1 (24-58, 49-33, 76-9, 64-27, and 56-17) and Gujarat’s challenger Shashi Patel got the better of Devendra Joshi (BPCL) 4-2 (72-29, 16-66, 72-61, 87-42, 38-46, and 68-25).

Results: Senior snooker – Round 3: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt R. Girish (Rlys) 4-1 (77-21, 70-31, 46-62, 79-11, 67-55);

Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Shivam Arora (Pune) 4-1 (24-58, 49-33, 76-9, 64-27, 56-17);

Kamal Chawla (Rlys) bt J. Varun Kumar (TN) 4-0 (108(57)-11, 108(47)-12, 61-58, 64-1);

Shashi Patel (Guj) bt Devendra Joshi (BPCL) 4-2 (72-29, 16-66, 72-61, 87-42, 38-46, 68-25);

Laxman Rawat (IOCL) bt Hrithik Jain (MP) 4-2 (14-71, 83-60, 12-66, 71(56)-42, 71-10, 76-37);

Senior billiards – Round 3: Shahyan Razmi (Mum) bt Loukic Pathare (Rlys) 666(84,83,72)-360;

Ashok Shandilya (Mum) bt Tathya Sachdev (MP) 566(146,73,56,56)-378(90,57);

Mehul Sutariya (MAH) bt Rovin D'Souza 334-286;

S. Srikrishna (BPCL) bt Aryan Parulekar (Mum) 334(95,85)-283;

Pankaj Advani (ONGC) bt Yogesh Rungta (Mum) 945(208,133,122,87)-194;

Round 2: Rishabh Thakkar (Mum) bt Rohan Pai (Mum) 494(92,59,58,52,48)-157).

