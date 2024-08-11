 Western India Billiards And Snooker Championships: Sparsh Pherwani And Devendra Joshi Register Contrasting Victories
Updated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
article-image

Playing in familiar surroundings, Sparsh Pherwani of Khar Gymkhana showed his class and blanked Oswald Massey of Gujarat 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, and 67-26) in a Senior Snooker main draw first round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall.

Meanwhile, seasoned pro, Devendra Joshi (PSPB) had quite a fight on hands from Mumbai’s Nikhil Saigal but managed to come through snatching a close 4-3 (32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, and 64-49) victory to move into the round of 32.

However, two other Gujarat cueists Mayur Garg and Shashi Patel overcame the first round hurdles and progressed to the second round. Garg scored a stunning win against Mumbai’s Rrahul Sachdev posting a fluent 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, and 67-60) win. On the side table, Patel also showed good touch and dropped just one frame to sideline Mumbai’s Shabaz Khan (Mum) 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7, and 61-35).

article-image

Laxman Rawat, another PSPB cueist powered his way past Pune challenger Aashit Pandya recording a straight-frame 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, and 70-10) victory in another first round encounter.

Results -Senior snooker (round 1): R Girish (Rlys) bt Ravi Jaisingh (Mum) 4-0 (67-48, 65-28, 63-25, 72-29);

Shivam Arora (Pune) bt Nikhil Ghadge (Rlys) 4-2 (0-1, 66-22, 57-40, 38-56, 73-13, 63-47);

Mayur Garg (Guj) bt Rrahul Sachdev (Mum) 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, 67-60);

Shashi Patel (Guj) bt Shabaz Khan (Mum) 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7, 61-35);

Devendra Joshi (PSPB) bt Nikhil Saigal (Mum) 4-3 (32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, 64-49);

Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt Aashit Pandya (Pune) 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, 70-10);

Sparsh Pherwani (Mum) bt Oswald Massey (Guj) 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, 67-26);

Rayaan Razmi (Mum) bt Vinay Swaminathan (Mum) 4-2 (85-18, 42-63, 62-38, 22-63, 54-16, 63-31);

Shahyan Razmi (Mum) bt Samay Wadhwan (Mum) 4-2 (1-0, 55-14, 66-3, 2-53, 41-62, 60-24

