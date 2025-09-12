Want To Grow Poppy? Indian Government Has Announced This Special Policy

poppy bulbs | Representative Photo

The Indian Government today announced licensing policy for cultivation of opium poppy. The policy is currently announced specifically for farmers of states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The revised licensing policy is estimated to make 1.21 lakh farmers eligible for cultivating Poppy in these states - a 23 percent jump from the previous crop year. 15,000 additional farmers into the fold.

Key features of the annual license policy include:

retention of existing opium gum cultivators who have achieved an average morphine yield (MQY-M) of 4.2 kg per hectare or above

existing opium gum cultivators with morphine yields between 3.0 kg and 4.2 kg per hectare are now eligible to cultivate unlanced poppy straw under the Concentrate of Poppy Straw (CPS) method, with a five-year license validity

According to a government note, "The Government has been actively working to upgrade the capacities of its Opium and Alkaloid Factories. Notably, this year, the Government Alkaloid Factory at Neemuch has achieved WHO GMP certification. The policy seeks to balance Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) for government-regulated alkaloid units, while simultaneously supporting Indian pharmaceutical companies in alkaloid APIs and formulations. By leveraging their technical expertise and brand credibility, the initiative aims to promote the “Make for World” vision."