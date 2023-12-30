UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Atharva Ankolekar Puts Victory In Charge

Left-handed batsman Atharva Ankolekar, who had played a key role with the ball yesterday, produced another splendid effort, by smashing a solid 74 runs as Victory Cricket Club amassed a huge total of 333 all out in 89.4 overs. Victory CC are in an ideal position to win as they have now gained a substantial 153 runs first innings lead against New Hind Sporting Club on day two of their three-day final of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

On the third and final day, both the teams will resume with their second innings, limited to 40 overs each. It is highly unlikely that New Hind will be able to wipe out the huge deficit and set Victory a challenge target.

Earlier, New Hind Sporting, electing to bat, were bowled out for just 180 in 58.1 overs. Victory CC resumed at their overnight score of 133 for three wickets, and batted steadily as the batter added 200 runs to their first innings total.

The leading run-scorer for Victory CC was Ankolekar batted patiently and his innings came from 138 balls and was laced with five hits to the boundary ropes and a solitary six. Hardik Tamore 59 runs (69-balls, 5x4s,4x6s), Shashank Attarde unbeaten 51 runs (75-balls, 6x4s, 1x6) and Divyansh Saxena 43 made handsome contributions with the bat to swell the Victory CC total. Parikshit Valsangkar 3 for 108 was the best New Hind bowler.

Brief score: New Hind Sporting Club - 1st innings: 180 all out in 58.1 overs (Pranav Kela 78, Vishwajit Jagdale 53; Atharva Ankolekar 5/40) Vs. Victory Cricket Club - 1st Innings: 333 all out, 89.4 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 74 (138 balls, 5x4s, 1x6), Hardik Tamore 59 (69-balls, 5x4s,4x6s), Shashank Attarde 51* (75-balls, 6x4s, 1x6), Divyansh Saxena 43; Parikshit Valsangkar 3/108).