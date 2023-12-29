MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: Yuvraj Mali And Bhushan Rathod Shine With Bat & Ball

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy boosted by the brilliant combined efforts of opening batsman Yuvraj Mali who cracked a century 123 runs (108 balls, 10x4s) and the impressive bowling of Bhushan Rathod who took 5 wickets for 29 runs defeated Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ by 86 runs in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Sachivalaya ground, Oval Maidan.

Mumbai CC decision to field first backfired as Yuvraj batted confidently against the rival bowling attack which was not potent in reaching the three-figure mark. Later half century knocks from middle-order batters Gandharv Kuvlekar 53 runs and Atharva Dhond 50 runs ensured Sanjeevani CA post a mammoth total of 274 for 4 wickets from their quota of 40 overs.

Later, the Mumbai CC batsmen could not rise to the challenge and put up a fight and they fell victim to the guiles of Bhushan Rathod who picked up 5 wickets for 29 and their innings closed at 189 for 9 wickets from 40 overs. Except for openr Aditya V.S. who top-scored with 60 runs and Arrush Arora 53 runs none of the other batsmen managed to stay long in the middle and score some runs. As a result, the Mumbai CC innings folded and suffered a huge defeat.

Sanjeevani CA opening batsman Yuvraj was the obvious choice to win the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Brief scores: Sanjeevani CA 274 for 4, 40 overs (Yuvraj Mali 123 (108-balls, 10x4s), Gandharv Kuvlekar 53, Atharva Dhond 50) beat Mumbai Cricket Club 189 for 9, 40 overs (Aditya V.S. 60, Arrush Arora 53; Bhushan Rathod 5/29). Result: Sanjeevani Cricket Academy won by 86 runs.