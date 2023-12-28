 SA vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 7th Time In Test Cricket With An Absolute Jaffa; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 7th Time In Test Cricket With An Absolute Jaffa; Watch

SA vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 7th Time In Test Cricket With An Absolute Jaffa; Watch

Rohit Sharma was castled for a duck by an outstanding delivery from Kagiso Rabada, who got the batter's wicket for the seventh time in Test cricket.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
article-image

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada once again got the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Rohit was castled for a duck by an outstanding delivery from Rabada, who got the batter's wicket for the seventh time in Test cricket, which is the most by any bowler against the Hitman.

"That Rabada delivery to Rohit would have got most batters in the world. That's how good it was," the commentators on air said after the wicket.

This is the first time ever that Rohit has been dismissed without opening his account in the ICC World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma vs Rabada in Tests

11 innings

104 runs

7 dismissals

Avg 14.85

Read Also
'Want To Achieve What No Other Indian Team Did': Rohit Sharma Confident Of Winning Test Series In...
article-image

The dismissal also saw Rabada complete 50 Test wickets against India. He has picked 41 wickets against India in 7 home Tests and 9 in 6 matches played in the sub-continent.

Rabada has been Rohit's nemesis in international cricket, having got the prized scalp of the Indian skipper on 14 occasions across formats.

Rohit has been dismissed for a duck on 5 occasions in Tests, 3 of which have come against the Proteas and he was clean bowled by Rabada, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn.

Read Also
SA vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Team India's Highest Run-Getter In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 7th Time In Test Cricket With An Absolute Jaffa;...

SA vs IND: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 7th Time In Test Cricket With An Absolute Jaffa;...

X User Warns RCB To Change Team Name & Bio On Social Media From English To Kannada ‘Or Face...

X User Warns RCB To Change Team Name & Bio On Social Media From English To Kannada ‘Or Face...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mel McLaughlin Caught Unaware As She Gives Hilarious Reaction To...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mel McLaughlin Caught Unaware As She Gives Hilarious Reaction To...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'They Should Be Full Of Energy' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India's 'Listless'...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: 'They Should Be Full Of Energy' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Team India's 'Listless'...

Boxing Day Test: Young Couple Gets Shocked As Their Private Moment Gets Telecast On Big Screen At...

Boxing Day Test: Young Couple Gets Shocked As Their Private Moment Gets Telecast On Big Screen At...