Unnao rape survivor still in critical condition, says Doctors

Lucknow: The Unnao rape survivor was still on a ventilator on Thursday - the fifth day after the Sunday road accident, which had left two of her aunts dead and she and her lawyer injured - and her condition was still critical, doctors said.

There was no appreciable upturn in her condition, which is still grave, said King George Medical College spokesperson Sandeep Tiwari, though the condition of her lawyer Mahendra Singh had improved marginally.

Singh, who was on oxygen for 10 hours, was then shifted to a ventilator and this change had been done several times, he said. Tiwari said that the CT scan report of the woman was roughly normal, and her blood samples have been drawn for various checks.

He said that in such a condition as hers, no patient is off ventilator support, which is provided for some brief periods in order to support the internal organs.