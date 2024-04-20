UGC NET June 2024 Registration To Begin Today, Find Out What Is New This Time | Pixabay (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be inviting applications for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024.

Interested candidates can now apply at the official UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The last date for online application form of UGC NET is yet to be announced.

What's New?

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared on X that candidates who are pursuing Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET this year.

The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programme are now allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D., irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree.

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates can then click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates must then fill the application form and pay te application fee

Step 4: Candidates should click on submit to complete the application process

Step 5: It is advised that candidates download the application form for future reference.

Read Also UGC Allows Use Of NET Scores For PhD Admissions From 2024-2025

Candidates can also make corrections in the particulars in the online application form after registration closes. The exam centre city and details will be announced oncethe registration process is completed.

Mode of Exam

The exam will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi shift. The test will consist of two papers, both of which will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions . Candidates will get a total duration of three hours for both papers, which will contain 150 questions.

Last year, 9,45,918 candidates registered for the exam and 6,95,928 appeared for the December 2023 exam from 292 cities across the country, which were held between December 6 and December 14 .