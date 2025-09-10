 This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...
This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...

This businessman was so meticulous that he had planned a ten-year plan and kept family on his priority. And his tale could have been a perfect Netflix saga, but then something untimely brewed which could cause a division of his riches.

September 10, 2025
article-image
Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapoor | File Image

Sunjay Kapur, the Chairman of auto-components maker Sona Comstar and ex-husband of actress Karishma Kapoor, was once so wealthy that his riches surpassed that of even actor Shahrukh Khan.

On June 12, the 53-year old businessman suffered a massive cardiac arrest while playing polo in the UK.

Since his untimely demise, the internet has been busy sharing little nuggets of trivia - from tales of how the businessman wished to prioritize family to setting of a 10-year plan.

article-image

Despite his preparedness and planning the minutest details, fate played spoil sport.

According to a wealth tracker, actor Shahrukh Khan's wealth was estimated at $38 million.

Whereas, Kapur's wealth was even much massive.

In fact, Kapur's wealth was four-times bigger than that of Shahrukh Khan in 2022 - it was reported at $1.6 billion or Rs 13,000 crores.

As of today, Sunjay Kapur's wealth is reported at upwards of Rs 30,000 crores or nearly $4 billion according to legal data submitted in the Delhi High court.

After his demise, Karishma Kapoor has filed a lawsuit against stepmother Priya Kapur over Sanjay Kapur's will.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked Priya Kapur to disclose a list of all assets.

