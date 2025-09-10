iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India And Specifications Compared

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple

Apple brings four new distinct models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - each tailored to different user needs. Here’s a detailed comparison of their key specifications, covering pricing in India, display, battery, cameras, processor, storage, build, and software features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India

India pricing reflects a modest increase over last year’s iPhone 16 lineup, driven by enhanced storage and premium features. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900, a Rs. 3,000 hike, while the iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, comes in at Rs. 1,19,900, up Rs. 4,000. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and the Pro Max at Rs. 1,49,900, each Rs. 5,000 more than their predecessors. Higher storage tiers add Rs. 10,000– Rs. 20,000, with the Pro Max’s 2TB variant reaching Rs. 2,29,900. Preorders begin September 12, with sales starting September 19.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Design

The iPhone 17 series emphasises durability and aesthetics with varied materials across models. The iPhone 17 features an aluminum design with a Ceramic Shield 2 front and color-infused glass back in finishes like Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender, weighing 177g. The iPhone Air stands out with a titanium design, Ceramic Shield 2 front and back in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, making it the lightest at 165g.

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max adopt an aluminum unibody design with Ceramic Shield 2 front and back in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, with the Pro at 204g and the larger Pro Max at 231g. All models share IP68 splash, water, and dust resistance, rated for up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Display

Display technology sees convergence across the lineup, with all models boasting Super Retina XDR OLED panels at 460 ppi, Dynamic Island, Always-On display, ProMotion up to 120Hz, HDR, True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch, and high brightness levels up to 3,000 nits outdoors. The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro share a 6.3-inch screen with 2622x1206 resolution, while the iPhone Air offers a 6.5-inch display at 2736x1260, and the Pro Max provides the largest 6.9-inch at 2868x1320. All feature rounded corners, fingerprint-resistant oleophobic and anti-reflective coatings, and support for multiple languages, ensuring a premium viewing experience, though the Pro models' larger sizes cater to multimedia enthusiasts.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Battery

Battery life varies by model, optimized for efficiency with iOS 26 and the A19 series chips. The iPhone 17claims to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback and 27 hours streamed. The iPhone Air is said to offer 27 hours video and 22 hours streamed, extendable to 40 and 35 hours respectively with a MagSafe battery accessory. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to provide up to 31 hours video and 28 hours streamed, while the Pro Max leads with 37 hours video and 33 hours streamed, benefiting from its larger capacity. All use built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries with fast charging: up to 50 percent in 20 minutes via 40W USB-C or 30 minutes via 30W MagSafe (adapters sold separately), and support MagSafe wireless up to 25W on Pro models and 20W on Air, plus Qi2 wireless.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Cameras

Camera systems differentiate the models, with all featuring a 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera (ƒ/1.9, autofocus, Retina Flash) supporting 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps, ProRes up to 4K 60fps on Pro models, slow-motion 1080p at 120fps, and features like Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, portraits, Animoji, Memoji, and Audio Mix.

Rear cameras: The iPhone 17 has a dual 48-megapixel Fusion system (Main ƒ/1.6, Ultra Wide ƒ/2.2) with 4x optical zoom, 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps, spatial video, and macro. The iPhone Air uses a single 48-megapixel Fusion Main (ƒ/1.6) with 10x digital zoom, 4K at 60fps, but no Ultra Wide or telephoto. The Pro and Pro Max boast a triple 48-megapixel Pro Fusion system (Main ƒ/1.78, Ultra Wide ƒ/2.2, Telephoto ƒ/2.8 with 8x optical zoom), advanced video like 4K 120fps ProRes, ProRes RAW, Apple Log, genlock, and 40x digital zoom, plus sapphire lens covers and adaptive flash.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Processor

Processing power splits between standard and pro variants. The iPhone 17 runs on the A19 chip with a 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency), 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The iPhone Air, 17 Pro, and Pro Max upgrade to the A19 Pro chip, maintaining the 6-core CPU but with a 6-core GPU on Pro models (5-core on Air) for enhanced graphics and AI tasks via Apple Intelligence, enabling features like privacy-focused on-device processing across apps.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Storage

Apple has standardized 256GB as the entry-level storage for all iPhone 17 models, eliminating lower tiers to accommodate growing data needs from high-res media and AI features. The iPhone 17 offers up to 512GB, while the Air, 17 Pro, and standard models go up to 1TB. The Pro Max extends to 2TB, ideal for professionals handling large files, with all supporting efficient management through iOS 26.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Software and Other Features

All models ship with iOS 26, emphasizing personal and secure experiences with Apple Intelligence for AI-driven tasks, privacy protections like end-to-end encryption, and accessibility features including VoiceOver, Zoom, Eye Tracking, and Personal Voice. Shared elements include Face ID via TrueDepth, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, Ultra Wideband, NFC, and precision GPS. Pro models add LiDAR Scanner, USB 3 (10Gbps), four studio mics, and genlock for video pros, while the Air uses eSIM-only (up to two active), and others support dual SIM/eSIM. Environmental aspects highlight recycled content, renewable energy in manufacturing, and zero-waste assembly, with in-box items limited to the device, USB-C cable, and documentation.