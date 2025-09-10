Apple Says Goodbye To 128GB Storage: All iPhone 17 Models Now Start With 256GB Base Option

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R) and iPhone 17 Pro (L) | Apple

In a bold move announced at its 'Awe Dropping' last night, Apple has officially eliminated the 128GB storage tier across its entire iPhone 17 lineup. From the standard iPhone 17 to the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max and the sleek new iPhone 17 Air, every model now begins with a generous 256GB of base storage, marking a significant shift in the company's hardware strategy.

This change comes as no surprise to industry watchers, given the exponential growth in data demands from high-resolution photos, 4K videos, AI-driven features, and expansive app ecosystems. The iPhone 17 Pro Max even pushes boundaries further with a new 2TB option, catering to power users and professionals.

For consumers, it's a win: more storage means less worry about running out of space, especially with iOS 26's enhanced media capabilities like Spatial Scenes and Genmoji creation. It future-proofs devices in an era where cloud storage isn't always reliable or preferred due to privacy concerns. An industry analyst noted, "Apple is finally acknowledging that 128GB was becoming obsolete—it's good for user satisfaction and reduces the need for constant storage management."

However, some see it as a savvy business play. With base prices slightly higher than last year's iPhone 16 models—starting at Rs. 82,900 for the iPhone 17—Apple could be offsetting lower storage component costs while boosting profit margins. By ditching the entry-level tier, the company encourages upgrades to higher capacities, where margins are fatter. Critics argue this might alienate budget-conscious buyers in markets like India, but overall, it aligns with Apple's premium positioning.

In any case, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series begin September 12, with availability from September 19. To know the exact pricing of all the devices, check the post below: