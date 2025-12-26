Did Gaurav Chaudhary Lose 30 Kilos Using Ozempic? Technical Guruji Reveals His Fitness Journey In Latest Video

'No Ozempic, No AI – My Body Is Made By Discipline': Technical Guruji Hits Back At Weight Loss Online Trolls | X/ @WrestleCarnage

Popular tech YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, widely known as Technical Guruji, has shared his weight loss journey in a new video. He mentions that his weight loss is based on 'discipline and chasing his goals everyday' and not due to Ozempic, a popular injectible that has become a popular shortcut for rapid weight loss among celebrities. This video comes in the wake of intense online trolling regarding his rapid slim-down, with netizens speculating about the use of weight-loss drugs or AI. Some even drew comparisons to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's lean physique.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaudhary took to X to post a clip titled, 'How did I lose 30Kilos twice? My fitness journey...'. Chaudhary opens up about his fluctuating weight over the years. Sharing throwback photos, he recounts being at a healthy weight in 2015 at age 24, before gaining significantly due to a hectic work and travel schedule. By July 2020, he weighed 105 kg. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he shed 30 kg in just four months through intense daily walking- covering 20 km and often closing multiple Apple Fitness rings - followed by gym workouts to tone his body.

However, post-lockdown travel led to weight regain, peaking at 103 kg by 2024. In October 2024, Chaudhary said that he made a firm commitment. He adopted a strict diet and incorporated workouts into his busy routine, resulting in another 30 kg loss. As of December 2025, he stands at 75 kg, describing himself as being in the 'best shape of my life ever,' with all biomarkers in optimal range.

The video directly addresses recent backlash, where social media users mocked his slimmer appearance with memes and comments suggesting he looked 'extremely thin' or unwell. Some viral posts dubbed it the 'Yuzi Chahalification of Technical Guruji,' likening his sharper facial features to Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's transformed look, which has also faced similar speculation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chaudhary firmly denies using Ozempic or any weight-loss drugs, stating, "Discipline worked in 2020 and it's still working in 2025." He also dismisses notions of AI-generated images, insisting his progress stems from consistent daily effort and goal-chasing. "All it takes is just some small amount of discipline," he urges viewers, motivating them to avoid shortcuts as the new year approaches.