 Apple’s Decision To Manufacture iPhone 17 Range In India Will Make Country A Premium Device Manufacturing Hub, Reducing Tax Leakage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple’s Decision To Manufacture iPhone 17 Range In India Will Make Country A Premium Device Manufacturing Hub, Reducing Tax Leakage

Apple’s Decision To Manufacture iPhone 17 Range In India Will Make Country A Premium Device Manufacturing Hub, Reducing Tax Leakage

The 'Make in India' initiative, bolstered by Apple’s expanded footprint, is expected to generate substantial employment, boost exports, and enhance India’s credibility as a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple’s decision to manufacture its entire iPhone 17 range in India will enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce tax leakage, and make a stronger case for India as a premium device manufacturing hub, experts said on Wednesday. The 'Make in India' initiative, bolstered by Apple’s expanded footprint, is expected to generate substantial employment, boost exports, and enhance India’s credibility as a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

By shifting production to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through partners Foxconn and Tata Electronics, Apple avoids the 20 per cent Basic Customs Duty otherwise levied on imported, fully assembled devices. Local assembly also insulates the company from potential tariff escalations in the US, said Krishan Arora, Partner – Tax Planning &amp; Optimisation, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Read Also
Apple Says Goodbye To 128GB Storage: All iPhone 17 Models Now Start With 256GB Base Option
article-image

After the US imposed higher tariffs on India, some of the country's exports now face duties as high as 50 per cent, though smartphones remain exempt for now. The move by Apple also unlocked further gains under India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers 4–6 per cent cash incentives on incremental phone sales manufactured in India over five years, Arora said, adding that the company’s decision may not immediately lower prices for consumers in India.

This has helped Apple’s contract manufacturers surpass $10 billion in iPhone exports in FY 2024–25, with exports surging 53 per cent year-on-year in H1 2025 to reach 23.9 million units, he added. In the first half of 2025, as much as 78 per cent of iPhones assembled in India were shipped to the US, up from 53 per cent a year earlier.

FPJ Shorts
Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case
Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case
President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education Transformation
President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education Transformation
iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge
iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Indians To Reject 'Slave Mentality', Embrace Hard Work & Tradition
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Indians To Reject 'Slave Mentality', Embrace Hard Work & Tradition

The Tamil Nadu government has extended capital subsidies, fast-tracked environmental clearances, and dedicated electronics parks, while Karnataka has offered land at concessional rates, power tariff rebates, and skill development grants.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case

Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case

iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge

iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge

E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation

Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation

Apple Boosts iPhone 17 Production In India Across Five Factories, Eyes Record Sales This Festive...

Apple Boosts iPhone 17 Production In India Across Five Factories, Eyes Record Sales This Festive...