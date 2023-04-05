'I'm not a porn star': Kannada actress Tanisha Kuppanda sues YouTuber for asking indecent question

Kannada actress Tanisha Kuppanda, who acquired fame by essaying the role of a villain in the serial, 'Mangala Gowri Maduve', will be next seen in the film 'Pentagon'. A bold song featuring the star has been released by the makers on social media as the movie nears its release on April 7.

The actress is currently busy with promoting her film on multiple platforms. But, one such interaction got ugly when YouTuber Sushan Shetty asked her an indecent, inappropriate question.

The actress was asked if she would act in a 'nude' film. This angered Tanisha who reprimanded the YouTuber and reminded him about how she built her career on her own terms and she would never resort to such desperate measures. While ending her interaction, she asked as to who is making nude films in the Kannada film industry. She asserted that the YouTuber lacked common sense and does not know how to respect a woman. "I am not a porn star, why the hell are you asking me this question? You should really have the common sense before asking this question. Nobody does nude films in Kannada film industry..you are talking to an artist," she blasted the YouTuber before ending the interview.

The actress has registered a complaint against Sushan at the Malleshwaram police station and has demanded legal action against the Youtuber.

ABOUT TANISHA

Tanisha began her film career in the 2012 Kannada film 'Parijatha'. Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, the film starred Diganth, Aindrita Ray and Sharan in pivotal roles.

ABOUT PENTAGON

An anthology of five short stories directed by Raghu Shivamogga, Akash Srivatsa, Chandra Mohan, Guru Deshpande and Kiran Kumar, Tanisha will be seen essaying an interesting role in the movie. The anthalogy will feature Pruthvi Ambaar, Kishore, Apoorva, Anusha Rai, Roopesh Ranjanna, Ashwini Gowda, Vaibhab Nagaraj, Sharnya Shetty, Prakash Belawadi and Ravishankar P.