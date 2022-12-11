Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat yet to find tenants; owner refuses to rent it to celebrities

Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat yet to find tenants; owner refuses to rent it to celebrities | FPJ

The Mumbai flat where Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead has been up for rent for two and a half years and is yet to find a tenant. Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker, recently posted a clip of the flat and informed that the it is available for rent for Rs 5 lakh per month.

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw — Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022

Merchant also revealed that the flat owner, who is an NRI, is not willing to rent the flat to celebrities and is currently looking for corporate persons as a tenant. But, this doesn't seem to be working as the flat is still vacant.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama Merchant said, “People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with.”

He also added that some are interested in renting the flat and don't mind the history but their friends and family discourage them.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in the apartment on June 14, 2020 and the Mumbai Police has initially ruled it as a suicide. He had rented the flat for Rs 4.5 lakh per month since December 2019 and was sharing it with his roomate and girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Investigation in Sushant Rajput's death

His death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, who looked into the financial and drug-related angles.