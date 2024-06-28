Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024: Risha Parab And Akshat Raisurana Emerge Champions In Under-15 Singles' Categories

Risha Parab and Akshat Raisurana emerged champions winning the girls’ and boys’ under-15 singles crowns respectively in the Sportzfirst-CCI & GMBA Yonex Sunrise District Badminton Championship 2024, played at the CCI Badminton courts on Friday evening.

The unseeded Risha fought well and scored an upset win against the number one seed Thea Sheth in straight games. Risha won a tight opening game over extra points and that gave her the confidence as she easily won the second to clinch a deserving 23-21, 21-12 win in the final.

Meanwhile, Akshat Raisurana quashed the spirited challenge from Vikrant Singh Negi posting a 21-17, 21-14 victory and to emerge champion.

Later, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye picked up her first title defeating arch-rivals Riya Vinherkar in the girls’ under-19 finals. The number one seed Naishaa controlled the rallies to tame second-seeded Riya in straight games at 21-14, 21-11 in the final.

Aanya Iyer and Aadiraj Shetty bagged the girls’ and boys’ under-11 titles respectively. The top seed Aanya did not encounter much resistance from second seed Insiyah Tilawadwala and romped to a quick 21-9, 21-5 victory in the girls’ final.

In the boys’ final, the number one seed Aadiraj played well to overcome unseeded Vivaan Waingankar 21-17, 21-14 to emerge supreme.

Results - Girls U-11 singles (final): 1-Aanya Iyer bt 2-Insiyah Tilawadwala 21-9, 21-5.

Boys U-11 singles (final): 1-Aadiraj Shetty bt Vivaan Waingankar 21-17, 21-14.

Girls U-15 singles (final): Risha Parab bt 1-Thea Sheth 23-21, 21-12.

Boys U-15 singles (final): 1-Akshat Raisurana VS 2-Vikrant Singh Negi 21-17, 21-14.

Girls U-19 singles (final): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt 2-Riya Vinherkar 21-14, 21-11.

Girls U-13 singles (semi-finals): 1-Anvisha Ghorpade bt Rudra Gawde 14-21, 21-15, 21-10; Tia Ugrankar bt 2-Sarathaa Devi Chidambaram 21-15, 17-21, 21-15.

Girls U-17 singles (semi-finals): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Vedika Kulkarni 21-0, 21-4; 2-Riya Vinherkar bt Devanshi Shinde 21-8, 21-17.

Boys U-17 singles (semi-finals): 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt Vikrant Singh Negi 21-11, 21-9; 2-Anay Pingulkar VS Anmol Sharma 21-12, 21-16.

Men’s singles (semi-finals): Harshit Mahimkar bt Piyush Kamble 22-20, 21-12; Ajay Meena bt Ruturaj Rathod 21-15, 21-9.