'Spend Buyback Money Fixing Glitches' Angry Netizens Roast Infosys Over ITR Glitches

Scores of angry netizens, including Chartered Accountants trained their guns on NR Narayana Murthy founded Infosys. Netizens were left fuming after technical glitches disrupted their tax-filing experience.

On Monday, the day of the deadline to file income-tax returns, Infosys was caught in the wrong-side of social channels with netizens sharing everything from funny memes, to frustrating experiences, and some even writing articles on Infosys to improve its R&D.

The CoFounder of SlideShare pondered why "Infosys cant invest in R&D or acquire startups instead of a buyback..." On X, he posted,

The innovation ecosystem in India is characterized by a sense of immaturity and naïveté. Nothing demonstrates this better than the outrage we've heard reverberate across mainstream media, public market investors the last few days - "Why can't Infosys invest in R&D or acquire… pic.twitter.com/3aTQseWr7d — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan) September 15, 2025

A Chartered Accountant even compared the difference in experience when TCS was handling the duties of the ITR website.

TCS managed the Income Tax Portal until 2019, handling 50 lakh returns smoothly.



Since Infosys took over, there have been persistent glitches, and the site struggles to handle even 25 lakh ITRs on the due date.



Who is accountable for this? — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) September 15, 2025

Another X user commented that he would not be filing taxes while offering to help redesign the system for free.

Sorry, Indian government, I won't be filing my taxes this time.



Not because I don't want to, but because your website is not working as it was developed by an Infosys intern who frankly doesn't even get paid enough to give a shit.



ps: I'll redesign the system for free if you… — Jacques.web3 (@jacques_web3) September 15, 2025

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns for assessment year 2025-26 has been set as on Monday, September 15, 2025.

This is the second consecutive week that Infosys has been trending in social media circles. Last week, Infosys was trending, particularly among tech and investment focused groups on social media channel X over a grand buyback plan. In the last week, Infosys board had announced the approval of a Rs 18,000 crore buyback plan and soon the stock was raging in social media.