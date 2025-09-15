 'Spend Buyback Money Fixing Glitches' Angry Netizens Roast Infosys Over ITR Glitches
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews'Spend Buyback Money Fixing Glitches' Angry Netizens Roast Infosys Over ITR Glitches

'Spend Buyback Money Fixing Glitches' Angry Netizens Roast Infosys Over ITR Glitches

Infosys trends again on social media, the second week on trot. But this time it is angry netizens fuming over a "dysfunctional" website where ITRs have to be filed within a few hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
A Stamp bearing the name Income Tax | File Image

Scores of angry netizens, including Chartered Accountants trained their guns on NR Narayana Murthy founded Infosys. Netizens were left fuming after technical glitches disrupted their tax-filing experience.

On Monday, the day of the deadline to file income-tax returns, Infosys was caught in the wrong-side of social channels with netizens sharing everything from funny memes, to frustrating experiences, and some even writing articles on Infosys to improve its R&D.

The CoFounder of SlideShare pondered why "Infosys cant invest in R&D or acquire startups instead of a buyback..." On X, he posted,

A Chartered Accountant even compared the difference in experience when TCS was handling the duties of the ITR website.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To 3 GRP Policemen Accused Of Assault And Extortion At Mumbai Central Terminus
Bombay HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To 3 GRP Policemen Accused Of Assault And Extortion At Mumbai Central Terminus
Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Tehseen Poonawalla Alleges PCB Earned ₹35 Crore From BCCI During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Mumbai Crime: Assistant Manager And Sister Accused Of Embezzling ₹1.02 Crore From Hospitality Firm
Mumbai Crime: Assistant Manager And Sister Accused Of Embezzling ₹1.02 Crore From Hospitality Firm
VIDEO: Hyundai Motor India Foundation Launches ₹56 Crore CSR Initiatives In Maharashtra Focusing On Environment, Healthcare & Road Safety
VIDEO: Hyundai Motor India Foundation Launches ₹56 Crore CSR Initiatives In Maharashtra Focusing On Environment, Healthcare & Road Safety

Another X user commented that he would not be filing taxes while offering to help redesign the system for free.

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns for assessment year 2025-26 has been set as on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Read Also
ITR Filing On Rush? This Five-Point Check-List Helps Breeze Through
article-image

This is the second consecutive week that Infosys has been trending in social media circles. Last week, Infosys was trending, particularly among tech and investment focused groups on social media channel X over a grand buyback plan. In the last week, Infosys board had announced the approval of a Rs 18,000 crore buyback plan and soon the stock was raging in social media.

Read Also
Infosys Approves Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program Worth ₹18,000 Crore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi BMW Crash: Woman Driver Gaganpreet Arrested A Day After Finance Ministry Official's Death In...

Delhi BMW Crash: Woman Driver Gaganpreet Arrested A Day After Finance Ministry Official's Death In...

Good News! Bike Taxi Rides In Maharashtra To Start At Just ₹15

Good News! Bike Taxi Rides In Maharashtra To Start At Just ₹15

Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With...

Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With...

BIG ALLEGATION! Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia...

BIG ALLEGATION! Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Claims ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Gambling On India-Pakistan Asia...

‘If We Find Any Illegality In Methodology….’: Supreme Court’s BIG Warning To EC Over Bihar...

‘If We Find Any Illegality In Methodology….’: Supreme Court’s BIG Warning To EC Over Bihar...