Infosys Approves Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program Worth ₹18,000 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: IT services giant Infosys on Thursday said its board has approved the company's largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, which reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,509.5 apiece on BSE.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per equity share," Infosys said in an exchange filing.

At the end of June 2025 quarter, the company had reported a free cash flow of USD 884 million (around Rs 7,805 crore).With this, Infosys matches the biggest ever share buyback programme of IT major TCS announced in 2022. TCS had then bought back 4 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 4,500 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys will now seek shareholder's approval for going ahead with the buyback programme.The company had announced its first share buyback back in 2017. At that time Infosys had purchased 11.3 crore shares or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per Equity Share amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.The second buyback of the company was worth Rs 8,260 crore in 2019, the third was worth Rs 9,200 crore, and the last was worth Rs 9,300 crore, announced in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.