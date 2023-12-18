Singapore Chess Championships: Mumbai's Ahaan Kataruka Supreme In Singapore

In a groundbreaking triumph that resonates throughout the world of chess, the exceptional young talents from Mumbai, meticulously honed under the tutelage of the South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), have achieved victory at the highly esteemed Singapore Chess Championships hosted at Our Tampines Hub (OTH), Singapore, which concluded today. The prestigious annual chess meet, organized by the Singapore Chess Federation, witnessed fierce competition with around 600 players from 14 countries participating.

Ahaan Kataruka, a prodigious student of Dhirubhai Ambani School, emerged as an undisputed champion, clinching the gold medal in the fiercely contested Under-8 category. Ahaan's extraordinary feat, boasting a perfect record of 7 wins in 7 games, showcased his unparalleled strategic acumen, exceptional calculations, and a photographic memory. His prowess in transforming advantages into precise, winning positions has firmly established him as a dominating force on the global chess stage.

In a display of unmatched composure and strategic brilliance, Nova Juyal, representing MET, secured a remarkable silver medal in the Under-8 category, amassing an impressive 6 out of 7 points. Nova's calm demeanor and tactical finesse further solidified SMCA's reputation as a breeding ground for chess prodigies.

The Under-12 category witnessed another triumph for India as Aashrita Guttula from Ryan International School , Chembur claimed the bronze medal. Aashrita's unwavering focus and exemplary endgame skills underscored the profound talent cultivated at SMCA, adding another chapter to India's success story in international chess.

Further contributing to India's glory, Ananya Khadelwal of JBCN Parel secured a well-deserved position in the prestigious honors list, further solidifying SMCA's standing as a powerhouse in chess training. Advaet Agarwal from Cathedral & John connon was also a part of the Indian Contingent.

Expressing immense pride, Chief Coach FM Balaji Guttula remarked, "These young talents exhibit the potential to ascend to the echelons of India's young grandmasters. Their dedication and strategic brilliance showcased at the Singapore Chess Championship mark the inception of promising careers in the global chess arena."