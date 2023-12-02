 R Vaishali Becomes Chess Grandmaster, Joins Praggnanandhaa To Form World's First Brother-Sister GMs From India
Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa also became the first-ever brother-sister duo to make the Candidates, the qualifying event for the World Championship match.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Indian chess ace R Vaishali joined younger sibling R Praggnanandhaa to become the world's first-ever brother-sister Grandmasters duo and only the third woman from the country to earn the GM title, at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain.

How Vaishali became a GM

Vaishali achieved the feat after crossing 2500 ELO rating points on Friday. She is the country's 84th GM.

The 22-year old Chennai-based Vaishali crossed the 2500 mark at the tournament in Spain where she defeated Turkish FM Tamer Tarik Selbes in the second round.

She obtained her third GM norm at the Qatar Masters tournament in October and needed to increase her ELO rating.

Vaishali was introduced to chess by her father, Rameshbabu, who himself was a chess player.

Another first for brother-sister duo

They also became the first-ever brother-sister duo to make the Candidates, the qualifying event for the World Championship match. The Candidates will be held in Toronto in April.

Her younger brother Praggnanandhaa had got the GM title in 2018, when he was just 12. Koneru Humpy and D Harika are the two other women GMs from India.

Humpy was the world’s youngest female player ever, when she became a GM in 2002, at the age of 15.

Vishy Anand hails Vaishali

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand congratulated Vaishali on social networking platform ‘X’. Anand said that Vaishali had worked hard for the achievement for the past few months and also doffed his hat to the competition she had back home with her brother Praggnanandhaa.

“She worked very hard the last few months and this augurs well as she gets ready for the candidates. Her parents and just maybe the competition at home should be congratulated. @Rameshchess & Aarthie for being her rock,” said Anand.

